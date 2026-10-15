LATER, LOVER Kimberly Guilfoyle Faces New Blow After Sacking It’s like she never existed. Louisa Gouliamaki/REUTERS

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s embassy gig is unraveling—and her ambassador biography has already vanished.

Donald Trump Jr.’s former fiancée, 57, has been scrubbed from the U.S. Embassy in Greece’s website, days after the White House asked her to resign as ambassador amid allegations of improper and possibly illegal conduct before and during her tenure. In her place is a glowing biography of her successor, Josh Huck, a career foreign service officer.

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All traces of Guifoyle were scrubbed. USembassy.gov/USembassy.gov

The blow comes after the Greeks bid Guilfoyle a not-so-fond farewell. Although outgoing ambassadors usually meet with the country’s head of state, prime minister, and foreign minister on the way out, President Konstantinos Tasoulas’ office told the Daily Mail on Thursday it has no current plans for a formal farewell to Guilfoyle.

Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle bow their heads in prayer during a Greek Independence Day celebration at the White House on March 26, 2026. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Staffers at the U.S. Embassy in Athens told the Mail that Guilfoyle’s departure is “unprecedented.” “

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“We have never seen such a violent beheading of the mission. Usually, these pushouts happen quietly. This was abrupt,” one told the outlet.

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“There is no semblance of shock, rather relief that she’s been fired. She was horrible and mean and spoke down to just about everybody,” another senior source said. “She simply wouldn’t listen to anyone, even the most experienced career diplomats surrounding her.”

Deters and Guilfoyle posed for photographs together repeatedly. Eric Deters

The allegations against Guilfoyle include that she threatened foreign officials, gave lobbyists privileged access, and tried to solicit payments in exchange for political influence, including attempting to solicit $100,000 off the books from MAGA donor Eric Deters.

Deters, 63, aired out Guilfoyle’s dirty laundry by publishing text messages in which she had begged him to pay her $100,000 American Express bill days before her confirmation hearing last July, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“I’m going to sue Kimberly Guilfoyle—which means I get to subpoena Don Jr., I get to subpoena documents, I get to take her deposition under oath. I get to make this thing go non-stop all the way through JD Vance’s run for president,” he told Joanna Coles during an appearance on The Daily Beast Podcast.

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After the story broke, Deters said he would sue her for defamation after she and her lawyers said the text messages were fake and that he was “a known blackmailer.”

Guilfoyle has said the allegations against her are “false” and that she intends to “vigorously” defend her name.

Meanwhile, news of the former ambassador’s departure has dominated the headlines in Greece, according to the Associated Press.

Efsyn, a Greek outlet, plastered a photo of the former Trump ally on its newspaper’s cover, headlined “The Shortest Diplomatic Career.”

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