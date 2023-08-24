CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump Just Dropped the Exact Time He’ll Surrender in Georgia
Read it at Truth Social
In a rambling post to Truth Social, Donald Trump revealed the exact time he’ll surrender himself to authorities in Georgia: 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday. Trump made the announcement, four hours in advance, after complaining in his post that the “lowlife” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was wrongly punishing him for “having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLLEN (sic) ELECTION.” Trump was charged with 13 counts of crimes including racketeering, criminal conspiracy, and filing false documents. He’ll be booked at the Fulton County Jail, where his mugshot and fingerprints will be taken. His bond was set at $200,000.