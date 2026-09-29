24/7 Trump Unravels in All-Day Media Meltdown The president spent Monday ranting about two networks and their stars. Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

Donald Trump melted down at media organizations and their stars on Monday as his battle with the press spirals.

The 80-year-old president posted three consecutive rants on Truth Social, each separately criticizing Axios, MS NOW, and Bill Maher.

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His third post, on Monday night, blasted a media report claiming he offered sanctions relief to Iran as part of an effort to end the war, now seven months old and counting.

The Axios report that caught Trump’s attention was published Monday, three days after he rejected Iran’s offer of a peace deal. At the United Nations last week, Trump openly considered whether he should “annihilate” Iran.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid, citing U.S. officials, wrote that Trump “is willing to give Iran sanctions relief and release Iranian frozen funds in return for concrete Iranian steps regarding the nuclear program.”

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Trump disputed that in a Truth Social post.

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“Axios just released a story that ‘Trump’ offered Sanctions Relief and Frozen Funds to Iran. This is untrue. I offered them NOTHING!” he wrote. “Axios’ story, like most others, is a HOAX, used only for purposes of satisfying their Trump Derangement Syndrome. They should withdraw this fake story, IMMEDIATELY!”

Trump disputed Axios' report on the Iran war. Truth Social

In the report, one official described negotiations as “positive and constructive” and said Iran “has indicated they are flexible on the nuclear issues.” Any deal is dependent on addressing the nuclear issue, they added.

“The U.S. position gets stronger every day, and President Trump remains patient and fully committed to his goal that Iran never have a nuclear weapon,” that official said.

Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City last week. He would go on to contemplate "annihilating" Iran. David Dee Delgado/David Dee Delgado, Reuters

Earlier, Trump made critical posts about two other media targets: MS NOW host Joe Scarborough and HBO host Bill Maher.

“Joe Scarborough’s show has been cut way back, and will soon be ‘dead!’ Too predictable and boring! REALLY BAD RATINGS, just like the rest of MSNOW (MSDNC!)” he wrote.

Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

Scarborough reacted on air moments later.

”Number one cable show in the morning in Washington, D.C., right where you are, Mr. President. But you don’t have to—in fact, I have asked you not to watch. I specifically said: ‘Please, Mr. President, don’t watch our show.’ It’s not good for you, and it’s not good for America,” he replied. “Just, like, watch channels where they say s--t that you like.”

Scarborough reacted on air after Trump's online rant. MS NOW

As for Maher, his “ratings are so low that it is hard to believe his show can continue,” Trump wrote.

“In many ways it’s SAD because, in actuality, I like him,” Trump admitted. “Republicans should stop using him as a sounding board, however. It makes them look sooo weak and foolish!”

Trump had Maher round to the White House for dinner last year.

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Maher has not publicly responded.

The Daily Beast has reached out to MS NOW, HBO, and Axios for comment.

Trump’s posts continued his confrontational relationship with the press, evident in his banning from the White House of CNN, Politico, and MS NOW. A federal judge last week ruled in favor of the three networks, and they have since been reinstated.

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