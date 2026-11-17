ILLNESS=WEAKNESS Trump’s Callous Response to Ice Maiden’s Health Battle Leaks Susie Wiles was being treated for breast cancer for about seven months this year.

Donald Trump started “picking on” Susie Wiles after she announced her breast cancer diagnosis in March, according to a star biographer.

Appearing on the Raging Moderates podcast, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed details of the rift between the president and his chief of staff–and when cracks started to appear.

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Haberman told host Jessica Tarlov that some of the “chaos” in the White House became more visible after Wiles’ diagnosis.

“When Susie Wiles got sick—she’s been fighting cancer since February—she has said publicly she’s cancer-free, but I don’t know anything more about her condition. A couple of people have said to us privately that you can trace the beginning of, sort of, chaos becoming more visible—doesn’t mean it wasn’t there—but more visible and reverting to the Trump mean, around her diagnosis,” Haberman said.

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“She wasn’t physically as present. She tried working through it. People knew that she wasn’t there,” she continued. “And Trump does not like… illness. He sees it as weakness. And so he started picking on her."

Susie Wiles has been a loyal supporter of the president for years. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Wiles has moved over to Trump's political operation. The White House/via Reuters

Wiles, 69, announced she was cancer-free in September. After the GOP’s disastrous midterms less than two months later, she was out of the White House and replaced by her deputy, Stephen Miller.

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Haberman told Tarlov there were “a lot of reasons” for her exit.

“Everybody has an hourglass timer with Trump on their own timeframe of how long they’re going to last. You know, the egg timer turns, and the sands start falling— it is literally true for everyone. And then they can end up coming back in some fashion,” she said.

Trump views illness as weakness, Haberman said, "and so he started picking on her." YouTube/Raging Moderates

But some important context, she explained, was coverage of her daughter Katie’s lobbying work, as well as work by outside advisers to Trump, James Blair and Chris LaCivita.

“There were also clearly a lot of people who were serving multiple roles. There were people who were working as special government employees and working with lobbying firms,” Haberman said, citing Blair and LaCivita. “There was some piece of this where her daughter, who was working for a lobbying firm, showed up in this. And yeah, that was inevitably going to be problematic for her.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but its rapid response team issued a statement on X.

“Maggie Haberman of the Failing New York Times constantly speaks like she knows President Trump when in reality she just has a creepy obsession with the President and clings onto him for relevance and to make money. It’s been very sad to watch for years,” said White House Spokesperson Davis Ingle.

Ingle, 32, is a communications graduate of Florida’s Southeastern University, where his father, Kent Ingle, is president. SEU boasts that more than two-thirds of its students attend online or through extension courses at 200 “partner sites,” which do not have to be accredited. Ingle’s father boasted about getting Ingle his first job as an intern with a congressman, who later worked at Southeastern University, which also employs Ingle’s mother.

Trump, 80, claimed three weeks out from the midterms that Wiles “is going to be here for a long time,” but he reportedly blamed her for the GOP’s poor showing at the polls. Two days later, she was out as his chief of staff.

In his social media post announcing her exit, Trump said Wiles would be moving over to the “Trump Political Operation.”

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