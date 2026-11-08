LET THE CHIPS FALL Trump’s Favorite Tech Lord Admits to Affair With Chinese Spy Marco Rubio had initially flagged the security risk to President Trump, but to no avail. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Billionaire Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has confessed to cheating on his wife of over 40 years with a Chinese spy.

Huang, 63, admitted to the company’s board on Sunday that he had engaged in an intimate relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese business executive whom U.S. intelligence had ascertained was spying for Beijing, according to The New York Times.

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The tech giant, responsible for the chips powering the global artificial intelligence boom, announced that it was opening an investigation into its co-founder following Huang’s confession.

Huang presides over the world's most valuable company. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

“The NVIDIA Board is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort,” the company said in a statement. “While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board’s inquiry will examine all available information.”

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The Nvidia board said that Huang, a prominent ally of President Donald Trump, will continue to lead the company during the investigation.

Huang, who was born in Taiwan, co-founded Nvidia in 1993. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” Huang said in a message to the company, which the Daily Beast obtained. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

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He continued, “I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American.”

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Huang, whose net worth exceeds $160 billion, married Lori Mills in 1985, when he was 22. The couple has two children together: Spencer, 35, and Madison, 34. Both of Huang’s children work at their father’s company.

“Today’s news will not slow NVIDIA,” a company spokesperson told the Daily Beast. “Jensen is committed to continuing to lead NVIDIA as CEO without interruption.”

Nvidia, the world’s second-most valuable company, has pledged as much as $25 million toward the president’s vanity ballroom and said it would invest half a trillion dollars into the U.S. economy.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (R) got a last-minute call-up to AF1. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Trump, 80, had ignored warnings that Huang, an influential outside voice on AI policy, had been infiltrated by a Chinese spy, the Times reported late last month.

The newspaper revealed on Sunday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was behind the classified document brought to the president’s desk in the spring. His close involvement in the investigation had not been previously reported.

Rubio has known about the potential intelligence risk for months. Kylie Cooper/Pool via Reuters

The memo, drafted via intelligence from electronic surveillance of Alice Huang, determined that the Chinese citizen had been purchasing Nvidia’s advanced AI chips and smuggling them into China.

Alice, a top official at the Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, is not related to the Nvidia CEO. U.S. officials eventually identified her as a Chinese intelligence asset and linked her to the nation’s Ministry of State Security.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the State Department for comment.

Huang is the chief among the president's slate of emotional-support CEOs. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci/Reuters

Huang had successfully lobbied the president last year to allow his company to sell its advanced H20 computer chips to Chinese customers, albeit with a 25 percent revenue fee paid to the U.S. government. The company is barred from selling its premier Blackwell GPU architecture to China.

Alice and Huang were linked as early as June 2024, when photos of the two drinking whiskey together at a bar were shared on LinkedIn.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Megaspeed for comment.

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