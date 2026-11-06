NEW DYNAMICS? Trump’s New Chief of Staff Spotted Cozying Up to Natalie Harp Stephen Miller appeared to be chatting it up with the president’s adoring “human printer.” Umit Bektas/Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Stephen Miller and Natalie Harp were spotted giggling together and chatting as they left the White House on Friday shortly after the president’s personnel shake-up.

Miller’s promotion to chief of staff after the GOP’s midterm wipeout has been viewed as a sign that the president does not intend to moderate his approach to governing during his lame-duck period.

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Miller, 41, did not speak to the White House press pool about his new role Friday afternoon, while Trump, 80, briefly told reporters that he thought Miller would do a good job. Miller and Harp, 35, appeared in a giddy mood as they walked out of the White House and boarded Marine One en route to Florida for the weekend.

Miller and Harp are among the president's most trusted members of the White House. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

Miller has been known to go to Harp to get information through to the president. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

Miller and Harp are among the president’s closest aides. Harp, who makes a $150,000 salary as his executive assistant, has been referred to as his “human printer,” given her duties of typing up social media posts he dictates and showing him non-electronic versions of stories. One such story was about him seeking feedback in October about whether he should send newly ousted Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, 69, packing. Harp’s role in that episode spurred questions about a potential rift between the two women.

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Miller reportedly has been known to approach Harp when he wants to get the president’s eyes on something, like anti-immigration content.

Miller has been a longtime fixture in Trumpworld, having been a senior White House adviser in his first term and an architect of the family separation policy.

Miller and Harp were joined by Marco Rubio on the flight to Florida. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Harp, a former One America News Network host whom Trump invited to speak at the 2020 RNC, became one of his aides when he was out of office. Her fixation on him came under the microscope after the Daily Beast published letters she wrote to him in 2023 claiming she was “unworthy” of him and confessing, “I want things to always be right between us.”

“I never want to bring you anything but joy,” she wrote. “I’m sorry I lost my focus. You are all that matters to me. I don’t want to ever let you down. Thank you for being my Guardian and Protector in this Life.”

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Trump has said that Harp “will never leave” him. For his part, Miller is now closer to him than ever.

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The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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