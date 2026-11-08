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FIT TO SERVE?

Trump’s Wild Press Sec Plea Sparks Fresh 25th Amendment Talk

The president’s bonkers Truth Social plea prompted renewed calls for his removal from office.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 23, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; President Donald Trump (R) looks on from his viewing box next to UFC president Dana White (L) after the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. on the street circuit at National Mall. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images/File Photo

Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By Sarah-Jane Collins

President Donald Trump is facing renewed questions from critics about his fitness for office after pleading with UFC boss Dana White to serve as White House press secretary.

Trump posted the bizarre pitch on Truth Social on Saturday, drawing swift criticism from his longtime nemesis Rosie O’Donnell, among others.

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 28: U.S. President Donald Trump exits his limo before boarding Air Force One on October 28, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. President Trump is traveling to Ohio to stump for candidates ahead of next week's midterm elections. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump is facing renewed questions from critics about his fitness for office.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States,” Trump wrote.

“I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris. We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left.”

Trump's post begging Dana White to take the press secretary role.

Trump's post begging Dana White to take the press secretary role.

Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump posted an AI-generated image of White behind the White House briefing room podium and added pictures of his UFC dream team to round out the post.

“Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!” Trump added.

In response, O’Donnell posted a screenshot of his plea on Instagram with a scathing caption.

Rosie O'Donnell's call for the 25th amendment.

Rosie O'Donnell's call for the 25th amendment.

Instagram

“I thought this was fake — apparently it’s not—he [thinks] the UFC — run by Dana White is going to save his fetid a-- —#25thamendmentnow — he has lost his f---ing mind completely #gethimout,” she wrote.

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office, temporarily transferring those powers to the vice president.

O’Donnell and Trump are longtime enemies, with O’Donnell having moved to Ireland after Trump won his second term in 2024.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, August 18 included guest host Rosie O'Donnell, Jean Smart ("Hacks"), Richard Gadd ("Half Man"), and musical guests Bella Brown sits in with The Cletones. (Disney/Randy Holmes)

Rosie O'Donnell is a long time foe of Trump.

Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

But O’Donnell was not the only one questioning Trump’s fitness for office in the wake of the post.

Others on X also called for invoking the 25th Amendment.

“I’ve long dismissed the 25th Amendment as far less practical than simple impeachment with its relatively lower bar for the House and no role for the VP or Cabinet. That said, the 25th HAS to be put on the table, right?” asked one.

“25th amendment. Trump is not cognitively fit to run the Wendy’s drive-thru,” wrote another.

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Another user, whose X profile suggested they were a MAGA supporter, said invoking the amendment was JD Vance’s only chance for a political future.

“This is funny but also disturbing. If Vance wants to have a political future, he and a majority of the Cabinet need to invoke the 25th Amendment,” they wrote.

CNN reported that White has already privately declined the job. At a press conference on Saturday night, however, he told reporters he was flying to Washington to discuss the offer with Trump.

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“I gotta a lot of jobs already... I’m going to meet with him, we have a meeting on Monday, so I’m sure I’ll have more to talk about after that,” he said.

Some of the calls for the 25th Amendment followed an unverified claim circulating online that Trump had confused UFC boss Dana White with a woman on a shortlist for the position.

“Apparently ‘Dana W. White,’ who ran public affairs for Sec Def, was recommended on a short list for Trump to put as Press Secretary,” independent journalist Adam Cochran posted on X.

The possibility that Trump mixed up the two Dana Whites only added fuel to the 25th Amendment calls.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Sarah-Jane Collins
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