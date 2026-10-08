GREEK TRAGEDY Donor Kimberly Guilfoyle Shook Down for Secret Cash Goes Nuclear Eric Deters is holding nothing back after she told him to wire her a fortune.

A top MAGA donor whom Kimberly Guilfoyle begged for money is doing nothing to save her in the face of the scandal.

Guilfoyle, the U.S. ambassador to Greece, allegedly asked Eric Deters for $100,000 to pay off her American Express bill without leaving a paper trail, the Wall Street Journal reported. She reportedly chatted with him as he sought help with personal tax and legal issues, and he promised her payments up to $1 million if she successfully got him on Tucker Carlson’s show.

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But he denied her Amex request, and after the story broke, Deters isn’t holding back about his true feelings on Guilfoyle, saying the request “absolutely was a quid pro quo.”

Deters and Guilfoyle posed for photographs together repeatedly. Eric Deters

“Kimberly Guilfoyle is a grifter. Kimberly Guilfoyle, I have no doubt has done this to more than me. She’s doing it right now in Greece,” he said on MS NOW’s State of Play.

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He then began accusing former Trump administration officials of engaging in “quid pro quo” tactics, saying “I know Corey Lewandowski did this stuff. I know Kristi Noem did this stuff.”

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Deters ultimately did not make the payment despite Guilfoyle’s pleading. He says he told Guilfoyle, then still freshly split with Donald Trump Jr., that doing so would end his marriage.

Kimberly and Don Jr. called it quits in 2024, after a nearly three-year engagement. CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS

Deters has disputed that he was involved with Guilfoyle for her potential to help him with tax and legal issues. He says that he was trying to use her to get a doctor “who had fled to Pakistan” to be expedited back to the U.S. because he had performed nearly 600 unnecessary spinal surgeries, as he wanted to pursue a medical malpractice case.

Still, throughout the interview he grew heated, at one point calling her an “evil person.”

“I cannot stand Kimberly Guilfoyle. Kimberly Guilfoyle is a wicked, evil person. She thought I was gonna be a sucker, and I’m not a sucker!” he said, adding “I am a good dude.”

Deters got very heated throughout the interview. State of Play/MS NOW

Deters also said he had been personally texting with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a fellow Kentuckian, and requesting congressional hearings into Guilfoyle.

He then launched into animated critiques of the entire Trump family. He said that while he liked his policies, he “couldn’t stand” the president’s “megalomaniac” personality.

“Donald Trump loves billionaires and any mega politician. He doesn’t care about average rank-and-file people unless they’re for his votes. I cannot stand President Trump personally,” he admitted.

And on Trump’s sons, Don Jr., Guilfoyle’s ex, and Eric, he had nothing nice to say about them either.

Eric Deters with Donald Trump Jr. at Freedom Fest 2025 Eric Deters for Kentucky and America

“The only thing that bothers me about Don Jr. and Eric Trump is how they, along with their father, are getting rich out in the open with crypto and everything else,” he explained. “President Trump said he hated crypto, his son’s getting crypto, now he loves crypto.”

“In my opinion, Hunter Biden and Joe Biden were shadow grifters. The Trumps are in the open,” he explained.

He continued, “It’s the same thing being done in a different way. Yeah. Jared Kushner, $3 billion fund from Saudi Arabia after he negotiated the Abraham Accords. I’m a Midwest farm boy. I’m a good dude. I don’t, I, I don’t like their yuck-yuck world. You couldn’t pay me to go back to Mar-a-Lago.”

Deters said he was getting James Comer involved in the scandal. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Host Peter Alexander tried to conceptualize the entire animated interview, saying, “In this case, your frustration is not with the man, but the woman, as it turns out to be, which is Kimberly Guilfoyle.”

He then asked whether Deters regretted voting for Trump after all this headache, and Deters said he would vote for Trump again if he could.

“No... I would vote for Trump, and MAGA candidates again!” he declared.

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