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Doomsday Cult Leader Sentenced to 200 Years for 191 Murders

Cult leader Paul Mackenzie persuaded followers to starve themselves to death.

Kenyan cult leader Paul MacKenzie has been found guilty of ordering followers to starve themselves to death.

Monicah Mwangi/REUTERS

By Tom Porter

A court in Kenya has sentenced cult leader Paul Mackenzie to 200 years in prison for murdering hundreds of his followers. Mackenzie persuaded his followers to starve themselves to death to meet Jesus, resulting in the deaths of 191 children and 1 adult. Justice Diana Kavedza said that Mackenzie, leader of the Good News International Church, bore the “primary criminal culpability” for persuading followers to move to a remote rural location and kill themselves through fasting. Mackenzie was found guilty alongside 28 other people who were charged with crimes including helping him enforce his starvation order and burying bodies. Kavedza said the killings were “cold and calculated” and dismissed claims from some accused that the deaths of their own children impacted their role in the killing of other children. The judge said the perpetrators had shown no remorse and were also willing to starve themselves to death. Mackenzie also faces terrorism, child abuse, and torture charges.

Read it at NBC News

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