Murderer Still on the Loose After Cops Recapture Second Escaped Ohio Inmate
‘LOCK YOUR DOORS’
Kentucky authorities were still searching Wednesday night for an inmate convicted of a double murder after he escaped an Ohio prison with another inmate, officials said. Bradley Gillespie, 50, was reported missing from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima on Tuesday alongside fellow inmate James Lee, 47, according to police. The two men were believed to be traveling together in a stolen car, making it as far as Henderson, Kentucky, where local police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle just after 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed, whereupon Gillespie and Lee fled on foot, police said. Lee—who was serving a sentence on burglary and safecracking charges—was arrested, but Gillespie evaded capture. Gillespie, incarcerated since 2016, “should be considered dangerous,” the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said. Residents in the area were advised by the Henderson Police Department to “stay vigilant, lock your doors, and contact 911” if they spotted anything suspicious.