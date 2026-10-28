Get the Daily Beast’s Reporting on the Go With Our iOS App

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Our free-to-download app is a reader-favorite way to consume the Beast’s stories.

A close-up of hands holding a phone. On the phone is the Daily Beast iOS app.

The Daily Beast

By The Daily Beast

What’s faster, more streamlined, and free to download? The new and improved Daily Beast iOS app. It has all of the Daily Beast’s signature features: our must-read opinions, our daily Cheat Sheet, and our coverage of the topics and people worth knowing across politics and pop culture.

The Daily Beast app puts you at the center of the stories everyone is talking about with an interface that features fewer distractions. All the better to focus on what matters most: the absolute chaos of politics, the must-watch movies and shows, and the products you won’t know how you lived without.

Click here to download the Daily Beast app on iOS.

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