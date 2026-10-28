Get the Daily Beast’s Reporting on the Go With Our iOS App

What’s faster, more streamlined, and free to download? The new and improved Daily Beast iOS app. It has all of the Daily Beast’s signature features: our must-read opinions, our daily Cheat Sheet, and our coverage of the topics and people worth knowing across politics and pop culture.
The Daily Beast app puts you at the center of the stories everyone is talking about with an interface that features fewer distractions. All the better to focus on what matters most: the absolute chaos of politics, the must-watch movies and shows, and the products you won’t know how you lived without.
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First monththen $5.99/month
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime
Annual
$35
First yearthen $59.99/year
Discounted annual rate - Save 47%
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
Best Value
Premium
$79
First yearthen $119.99/year
Discounted annual rate
Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*
Premium ad-free reading
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Subscription$0.00
Total$0.00
OR
Loading subscription options
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First monththen $5.99/month
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime
Annual
$35
First yearthen $59.99/year
Discounted annual rate - Save 47%
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
Best Value
Premium
$79
First yearthen $119.99/year
Discounted annual rate
Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*
Premium ad-free reading
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…