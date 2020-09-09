Dozens of Austrians Accidentally Sent U.S. Stimulus Checks
WHOOPS
Dozens of Austrians have been surprised to find cashable U.S. stimulus checks in their mailboxes. The Washington Post reported that three Austrian banks confirmed they’ve cashed at least 200 U.S. stimulus checks as of Wednesday, though it’s unclear how many of those were cashed by Americans living abroad. But the banks said at least some customers have reached out, thinking the legitimate checks were part of an elaborate scam. One of the check recipients told the Post he’d worked in the U.S. in the 1960s. Last month, NPR published a similar report of citizens from other countries receiving the stimulus checks, in what appears to be mistaken distribution based on incorrectly filed tax returns. Some cashed them, a decision that the government recommended against when reached by NPR, confirming it was aware of the problem and “exploring possible options” to prevent that from happening again.