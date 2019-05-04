Dozens of Rockets Fired From Gaza Into Israel

More than 90 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel early Saturday morning, according to Israeli sources quoted by NBC News. Retaliatory air strikes conducted by the Israeli military killed at least one person and injured several others, according to Gaza authorities. Israel Defense Forces said that at one point, 50 rockets were fired towards Israel in a 30-minute time span, many of which were intercepted by the country’s Iron Dome aerial defense system. The latest escalation in violence in the region started Friday when Israel said shots were fired from southern Gaza at their military forces, injuring two.