Dozens Trapped in Desert as Tropical Storm Hits Extreme Race

About 70 people have been evacuated from an ultra-marathon after heavy rain trapped them Sunday. Athletes and volunteers became stranded at Utah’s Moab 240 ultramarathon after the remnants of Storm Rachel hit the area, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said. Buses were used to move the last people off the 241.8-mile route after they were stranded at an aid station. Before the storm hit, organizers had stocked aid stations with additional safety equipment and supplies to help competitors tackle tough conditions during the race, which started on Friday and was due to run until Tuesday. However, by Sunday night conditions had surpassed acceptable safety levels, and runners were held at their nearest aid station awaiting evacuation. “We know this isn’t how anyone hoped Moab 240 would go,” race organizers Destination Trail said in a social media post. “So many of you trained for months and traveled a long way to be here, and we’re truly sorry the race ended this way. Sometimes the weather has other plans, and when it does, everyone’s safety has to come first.”
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