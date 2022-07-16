Indiana Doctor Faced Threats Long Before She Spoke Out About 10-Year-Old’s Abortion
‘PERSONAL AND DANGEROUS’
Even before she was vilified by conservatives after speaking out about a 10-year-old rape victim’s abortion, Indiana doctor Caitlin Bernard had reportedly faced threats. In sworn testimony for a case about abortion restrictions last year, she revealed that she stopped traveling to South Bend to perform first trimester abortions when her daughter faced a kidnapping threat. Though not officially linked to the kidnapping threat, The Guardian reported that Bernard was also listed on an anti-abortion group’s website. Right to Life Michiana reportedly listed Bernard as one of six local abortion doctors on its webpage under “local abortion threat.” “I was concerned that there may be people who would be able to identify me during that travel,” Bernard was quoted saying. “It’s a very small clinic without any privacy for the people who are driving in and out, and people could directly see me,” Bernard said. Right to Life Michiana’s executive director said the information about the doctors is publicly available and it doesn’t condone violence toward anyone.