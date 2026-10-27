FRESH FACES Actress Duo Goes Bare-Faced in Dramatic On-Air Transformation The actresses got un-ready together on camera. Reuters

Drew Barrymore and Kristen Bell just gave daytime TV a serious make-under.

The actresses, 51 and 46, respectively, got unready together during Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. Bell kicked things off by unclipping her hair extensions and setting them aside on the couch, prompting Barrymore to follow suit as the pair wiped away their makeup.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You were the inspiration for me suggesting this, because there’s no other show you could do this on,” Bell told the host as they began stripping away their makeup.

Kristen Bell stripped off her make-up during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show." REUTERS/ The Drew Barrymore Show

“I can’t be like, ‘I’m gonna go on another talk show and take out my hair extensions,’” the Nobody Wants This star joked, imagining another host telling her that wasn’t exactly the plan for their interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bell credited the Charlie’s Angels actress’s free-spirited approach to daytime TV for making the unusual beauty moment possible, calling her “so full of whimsy” and “so full of loving life.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

But the glam-free transformation wasn’t just for laughs. Bell said her daughters, Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11, whom she shares with husband Dax Shepard, inspired her to rethink what makeup means.

Barrymore joined Kristen Bell and got un-ready on camera. REUTERS/ The Drew Barrymore Show

“I feel like I came to this conclusion a couple years ago when my girls started wanting to experiment with like makeup and appearances,” she explained.

Her advice to them? “It’s not about concealment, it’s about creativity.”

“And for some reason when I taught that to them, I also finally heard it for the first time myself,” she added.

The Frozen star said the barefaced look isn’t a departure from her everyday routine. She frequently skips makeup in real life and doesn’t see the point in getting dolled up just to post a photo online.

Kristen Bell shares two children with Dax Shepard. Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

“I wasn’t born with makeup on,” Bell said. “I’ll survive if I post something on social media without makeup on, and I want other girls to feel—[or] anybody to feel—that it’s not mandatory.”

She said Shepard, 51, has embraced a similarly judgment-free approach to their daughters’ evolving styles—and sometimes handles their experiments better than she does.

“Dax is a very no-shame person in general,” she said, explaining that his experience with sobriety has made him particularly conscious of how damaging shame can be.

Play Video

Still, she joked, their parenting hasn’t faced any truly outrageous fashion challenges just yet. The girls haven’t tried leaving the house without pants, for example.

The couple’s bigger priority, Bell said, is teaching their children to embrace “internal validation as opposed to external validation,” rather than seeking approval for how they look.

Barrymore, meanwhile, is no stranger to shedding her makeup on air. The talk show host has previously gone barefaced for beauty segments, including a 2024 appearance with Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.

Bell said she had to do internal work on herself when it came to approaching beauty. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Bell isn’t opposed to more intensive beauty treatments, either. In a 2020 NewBeauty interview, she said she enjoyed oxygen facials and received Clear + Brilliant laser treatments twice a year. She has also discussed undergoing Morpheus8, a radiofrequency microneedling treatment.

And Bell has been vocal about the deeper work behind her beauty philosophy. Speaking to People in September, she said motherhood forced her to examine her own insecurities.

Bell says her husband, Dax Shepard creates a judgement-free zone for their daughters. DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

“I can’t give my girls anything I don’t already have,” she said.

“If I wanted them to have a positive body image, I had to get a positive body image,” Bell explained. “I had to become comfortable in my own skin.”

That work is ongoing, she admitted. Bell said she still has days when she feels “awful and useless,” but finds reassurance by focusing on her contributions to family, friends, and work.

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register