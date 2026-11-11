Drew Barrymore Recreates Iconic ‘E.T.’ Look 44 Years Later
The 51-year-old actress revived the nostalgic look for her talk show.
Drew Barrymore has revived a 1980s hairstyle from the role that made her one of Hollywood’s most famous child actors.
The Emmy-winning talk show host, who played Gertie at age 7 in Steven Spielberg’s E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial in 1982, whipped out her wig on a Nov. 10 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show with actress Jessica Chastain.
A clip of the sweet moment was shared in an Instagram post, captioned, “Drew brings back her Gertie pigtails for E.T. fan @jessicachastain.”
The 51-year-old star smiled brightly in the golden pigtail wig, with nearly identical pink hair clips and bows from the movie.
“The last time I wore this was for Ryan Gosling,” Barrymore said, while pulling out an E.T. prop. She surprised the Project Hail Mary actor with the hairdo during a March interview on her show.
“Oh my god, I love you so much,” Chastain said after realizing what Barrymore was up to.
“This is why you are who you are, and I love you. This is amazing,” she added.
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The Oscar-winning actress said that if she could ask Gertie anything, she would ask her to do her makeup, calling back to a scene in the film where the character gives E.T. a makeover.
“Yes, absolutely,” Barrymore responded.
Several fans commented on the clip, expressing their surprise at how similar the actress’s face looks 44 years later.
“Your face is exactly the same,” one person said in a comment with more than 2,000 likes.
Other commenters said she looks “so young” and “beautiful.”
“Love that this wig is making its return,” another person mused.
“You are so adorable, Drew. I loved E.T., and Gertie was the cutest ever,” added another commenter.
Barrymore, who comes from one of Hollywood’s most well-known acting families, made her film debut at age 5 in Altered States before gaining worldwide fame for her role in E.T.
A mother of two daughters—Olive Barrymore Kopelman, 14, and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman—the Never Been Kissed actress has publicly embraced aging on social media.
“How beautiful is it that smile lines are physical evidence of all the times we have smiled,” she wrote in text over an April 7 Instagram video of herself smiling in the snow.
In a separate video shared on Dec. 23, Barrymore zoomed in on the character lines around her eyes.
“Aging is a privilege that I will never take for granted,” she captioned the post.
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