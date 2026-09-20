PARKING PERIL Driver, 93, Kills 1 and Injures 7 in Popular Vacation Destination The driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes while trying to park, reports say. Dave Kotinsky/Dave Kotinsky, Getty Images

A 93-year-old driver killed a 56-year-old woman and injured seven others when she drove her SUV into a brunch restaurant’s patio on the Jersey Shore on Saturday, authorities said. The driver was trying to park her 2014 Buick Encore but hit the gas instead of the brakes around 11 a.m. and plowed into Meg’s Grill in Lavallette, authorities said. Seven restaurant patrons were taken to the hospital, and a woman from Toms River was killed in the crash, police said. The driver, who is from Lavallette, suffered minor injuries. Police have not released the identities of the victims or driver. In a statement, Meg’s Grill wrote: “Our building is fine and was undamaged. But I can’t say the same for our hearts. All of our thoughts and prayers are with the people who were hurt.”

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