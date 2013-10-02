Drone Crashes in Manhattan

CHEAT SHEET
Unless it's delivering beer, we don't really want a drone anywhere near our heads. On Monday, a small helicopter drone reportedly crashed a few feet from a businessman on Manhattan's east side. The man says the 3-pound drone could have injured him if he was hit, but the police declined to investigate because there was no law broken. A video on the memory card of the device apparently shows views from 20 to 30 stories above the streets near Grand Central Station.