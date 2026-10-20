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Drunk Vegas Tourist Convicted in Bonkers Flamingo Heist

A Canadian tourist faces prison after stealing a flamingo from a Las Vegas casino during a booze-fuelled binge.

flamingo

CBS

By Martha McHardy

A Canadian tourist who stole a flamingo from a Las Vegas hotel casino after a marathon drinking session has been convicted of animal abuse and faces nearly five years in prison. Mitchell Fairbarn, 34, took the Chilean flamingo, Peachy, from the Flamingo Las Vegas wildlife habitat in March and carried the bird to his hotel room by its neck. Footage shown at trial captured him smiling as he transported the animal in an elevator. Fairbarn testified he had consumed 30 to 40 beers and thought taking the bird would be “funny”. His lawyer, Josh Tomsheck, argued the incident was a misguided prank fuelled by alcohol, admitting Fairbarn had made “bad decisions”. Animal experts told the court Peachy suffered torn feathers and blood loss. A state veterinarian said the bird has largely recovered but is now more anxious around people. After hearing from 14 witnesses and reviewing more than 112 pieces of evidence, jurors reached their verdict after about five hours. Fairbarn remains under house arrest in Las Vegas and cannot leave the U.S. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for December.

Read it at The BBC

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