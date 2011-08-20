DSK Maid to Meet Prosecutors

Is this the final showdown for the DSK maid and Manhattan prosecutors? The district attorney’s office announced it will meet with Nafissatou Diallo on Monday. Diallo’s lawyer believes this means prosecutors will attempt to have a judge dismiss all charges against Dominique Strauss-Kahn. The relationship that Diallo and her lawyer had with prosecutors took a severe hit after it was revealed she had lied about some aspects of her personal life, a recording of a conversation with a man held in an Arizona jail surfaced, and, most recently, doubts emerged as to whether she sought a cash settlement from Strauss-Kahn when her case began unraveling. While dismissing the charges may end the infamous case, Strauss-Kahn may still have to deal with Diallo’s civil lawsuit.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10