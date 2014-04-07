‘Duck Dynasty’ Rep. Kisses Staffer

CHEAT SHEET
Freshman GOP Congressman Vance McAllister of Louisiana, who won his special election last November running as a conservative Christian with the endorsement of the Duck Dynasty clan, has been caught on video kissing one of his staffers on Dec. 23. The Ouachita Citizen of West Monroe, La., posted a surveillance video of McAllister kissing a woman who, according to federal payroll records, has been employed as a part-time aide since the day after his election. McAllister said in a statement "There's no doubt I've fallen short and I'm asking for forgiveness. I'm asking for forgiveness from God, my wife, my kids, my staff, and my constituents who elected me to serve.”