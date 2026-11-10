‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star, 72, Makes Rare Appearance After Health Scare
The 1980s sex symbol was hospitalized last year for an urgent medical issue.
The Dukes of Hazzard actress Catherine Bach has shared a health update with fans a year after her hospitalization.
The 72-year-old made a rare red-carpet appearance on Nov. 9 at the Cure Addiction Now fundraising event in Beverly Hills. At the event, People asked about the health issues she reportedly suffered in 2025.
“I’m good... Everything’s on the up and up,” she told the outlet. “It was very serious. Yeah. It was a very serious situation.”
Bach has two daughters, Sophia Lopez, 30, and Laura Lopez, 28, with her late husband, entertainment attorney and producer Peter Lopez. The couple married in 1990, and Peter was found dead in 2010 in apparent suicide.
Laura accompanied her mother to the event and told the outlet that Bach was “back and better than ever.” Bach thanked her daughter for caring for her during her health struggles.
Bach became a sex symbol when she took on the role of Daisy Duke in 1979. A poster with her photo reportedly sold 5 million copies.
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In October 2025, Bach canceled a scheduled appearance at Cooter’s Place in Nashville. The Museum’s owner and Bach’s The Dukes of Hazzard co-star, the late Ben Jones, broke the news on Facebook, according to Parade.
“Our dear Catherine Bach has just been admitted to the hospital in Los Angeles on an emergency basis,” Jones, who died at 84 of a heart attack on Aug. 9, 2026, wrote, according to the outlet.
Continuing, “Catherine has an embolism that probably developed as a result of a recent surgery… Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers.”
An embolism is a blockage in the blood vessel that can be life-threatening, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Bach’s other co-star, John Schneider, also wrote about the events on Facebook.
“Attention Dukes of Hazzard family!! I just texted Catherine, and thankfully, she responded right away. Yes, she is in the hospital, but she assures me that she is going to be fine,” he wrote.
Continuing, “She appreciates all our prayers and support and is truly disappointed not to be traveling this weekend. We love you, Catherine!”
Bach told People that her family plans to stay home for the holidays.
“We have three dogs, and my mother is 96,” she said. “So we’re home.”
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