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‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star, 72, Makes Rare Appearance After Health Scare

The 1980s sex symbol was hospitalized last year for an urgent medical issue.

American actors (left to right) John Schneider, Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat in a promotional portrait for the TV show 'The Dukes of Hazzard', circa 1980. They play Bo, Daisy and Luke Duke, respectively. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

The Dukes of Hazzard actress Catherine Bach has shared a health update with fans a year after her hospitalization.

The 72-year-old made a rare red-carpet appearance on Nov. 9 at the Cure Addiction Now fundraising event in Beverly Hills. At the event, People asked about the health issues she reportedly suffered in 2025.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Catherine Bach attends Cure Addiction's 3rd annual fundraising evening at The Beverly Hills Hotel on November 09, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Catherine Bach at the Cure Addiction fundraising event at the Beverly Hills Hotel on November 09, 2026, in California.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

“I’m good... Everything’s on the up and up,” she told the outlet. “It was very serious. Yeah. It was a very serious situation.”

Bach has two daughters, Sophia Lopez, 30, and Laura Lopez, 28, with her late husband, entertainment attorney and producer Peter Lopez. The couple married in 1990, and Peter was found dead in 2010 in apparent suicide.

Laura accompanied her mother to the event and told the outlet that Bach was “back and better than ever.” Bach thanked her daughter for caring for her during her health struggles.

American actors (left to right) John Schneider, Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat in a promotional portrait for the TV show 'The Dukes of Hazzard', circa 1980. They play Bo, Daisy and Luke Duke, respectively. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

“The Dukes of Hazzard” stars John Schneider, Catherine Bach, and Tom Wopat pose for a portrait in 1980.

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Bach became a sex symbol when she took on the role of Daisy Duke in 1979. A poster with her photo reportedly sold 5 million copies.

In October 2025, Bach canceled a scheduled appearance at Cooter’s Place in Nashville. The Museum’s owner and Bach’s The Dukes of Hazzard co-star, the late Ben Jones, broke the news on Facebook, according to Parade.

The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood, a made for TV movie, originally broadcast May 19, 2000. Group shot of cast members, left to right: Sonny Shroyer (as Enos Strate); Rick Hurst (as Deputy Cletus Hogg); Ben Jones (as Cooter Davenport, wears cap); Tom Wopat (as Luke Duke); Catherine Bach (as Daisy Duke); John Schneider (as Bo Duke); James Best (as Rosco P. Coltrane); and Mac Davis (as The Balladeer). Image dated October 19, 1999. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

“The Dukes of Hazzard” 2000 TV movie cast members, left to right: Sonny Shroyer (as Enos Strate); Rick Hurst (as Deputy Cletus Hogg); Ben Jones (as Cooter Davenport, wears cap); Tom Wopat (as Luke Duke); Catherine Bach (as Daisy Duke); John Schneider (as Bo Duke); James Best (as Rosco P. Coltrane); and Mac Davis (as The Balladeer).

CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

“Our dear Catherine Bach has just been admitted to the hospital in Los Angeles on an emergency basis,” Jones, who died at 84 of a heart attack on Aug. 9, 2026, wrote, according to the outlet.

LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 19: The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood, a made for TV movie, originally broadcast May 19, 2000. Pictured is cast member Ben Jones (as Cooter Davenport). Image dated October 19, 1999. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
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Continuing, “Catherine has an embolism that probably developed as a result of a recent surgery… Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers.”

An embolism is a blockage in the blood vessel that can be life-threatening, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1: The Dukes of Hazzard. A CBS television rural sitcom. January 1, 1982. Pictured from left is John Schneider (as Bo Duke), Catherine Bach (as Daisy Duke), Tom Wopat (as Luke Duke). (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

"The Dukes of Hazzard" stars John Schneider as Bo Duke, Catherine Bach as Daisy Duke, and Tom Wopat as Luke Duke in 1982.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Bach’s other co-star, John Schneider, also wrote about the events on Facebook.

“Attention Dukes of Hazzard family!! I just texted Catherine, and thankfully, she responded right away. Yes, she is in the hospital, but she assures me that she is going to be fine,” he wrote.

Continuing, “She appreciates all our prayers and support and is truly disappointed not to be traveling this weekend. We love you, Catherine!”

Actress Catherine Bach arrives at the 39th Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Catherine Bach makes only rare red carpet appearances. Pictured here at the 39th Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 2012.

Gus Ruelas/Reuters

Bach told People that her family plans to stay home for the holidays.

“We have three dogs, and my mother is 96,” she said. “So we’re home.”

British chef, television personality and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay arrives at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, California July 9, 2011. Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are on a royal visit to California from July 8 to July 10. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT)
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Roosa Rahkonen

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