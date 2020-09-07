CHEAT SHEET
Minnesota Bishop-Elect Resigns After Accusation He Molested a Child
‘WE GRIEVE’
The bishop-elect of a Minnesota diocese has resigned amid accusations he molested a child in the 1990s. The Vatican did not provide an explanation in announcing that Pope Francis had accepted the resignation of Michel Mulloy, who was scheduled to be installed at the bishop of Duluth on Oct. 1. But in a statement, the diocese said that on Aug. 7 the diocese in Rapid City, South Dakota, where Mulloy used to work, had received “an accusation of sexual abuse of a minor” and determined that it warranted further investigation under Canon Law. “We grieve with all who have suffered sexual abuse and their loved ones,” the diocese said.