Dyson's (Early) Black Friday Sale Includes Discounted AirWraps and Corless Vacuums Up to $100 Off

Holiday season or not, Dyson products are always hot ticket items—just take the perpetually sold-out (and Internet-famous) AirWrap Complete Hair Tool or their next-level Cordless V8 Vacuum for pets (both of which are among Dyson's best-selling products). From household appliances to hair styling tools, the brand excels in virtually every category it dips into, and now through Cyber Monday, you can snag its bestsellers at a generous discount because Dyson's Black Friday sale started early this year.

Like many of our favorite brands and e-tailers who have kicked off Black Friday early this year, Dyson’s offering shoppers new deals every week. To stay updated, log on to just head to Dyson's sale page here. Each week, new discounts will be posted under “Featured Deals,” with savings up to $150 on select offerings, like the Dyson Outsize Absolute+ cordless stick vacuum and Airwrap styler Complete set that includes four detachable barrels, three detachable styling brushes, a pre-styling dryer, storage case and bag, paddle brush, detangling comb, and filter cleaner tool—basically, everything you need for a quick salon-worthy blowout at home. In fact, there's even a limited gift edition of the cult-favorite AirWrap up for grabs right now.

And if you’re impatient (and don’t mind investing in refurbished items), additional Dyson steals can be found under the Dyson Outlet, where you'll find a slew of certified refurbished items with steeply discounted prices, like the highly coveted Supersonic hairdryer, retail at a slightly lower cost.

Shop Dyson Black Friday Sale Dyson's early Black Friday sale's current deals include $150 off the Outsize Absolute+ Vacuum Cleaner (was $899, now $749), and $100 off the limited gift edition AirWrap Complete Hair Styler (now $599.99). Click the link below to check out all the current Dyson Black Friday deals. Shop at Dyson $

