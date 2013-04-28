Dzhokhar in Video-Recorded Cell

CHEAT SHEET
After being released from the hospital Friday, 19-year-old Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is now being held in a small, video-recorded cell. The medical detention center—located about 40 miles outside of Boston—holds male inmates who need long-term medical care or mental health care. A spokesman for the prison described Dzhokhar's room as a small cell with a solid steel door and a slot for workers to pass him medication and food. While he has been placed in the tighter security part of the prison—meaning no television or radio—Dzhokhar likely still has access to a few books.