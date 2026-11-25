Thanksgiving Emergency Declared as Powerful Storm Approaches
State officials are warning holiday travelers to prepare for the worst.
East Coast governors are warning residents to hunker down as a powerful Thanksgiving storm threatens the region with damaging winds, heavy rain, and flooding. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency effective at 6 p.m. Wednesday and urged travelers to change plans to avoid the storm. Meanwhile, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul reminded residents to monitor their local forecast and prepare for potential power outages. “The worst of it is expected late tomorrow afternoon. A good time to stay inside, watch some football and sleep off that big meal,” Hochul said on social media. The National Weather Service also warned Wednesday that coastal areas may see major flooding and wind speeds upward of 60 miles per hour. The weather has also led organizers to postpone the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade until Saturday. It is the first time in the parade’s 100 year-history that it has not been held on Thanksgiving.
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