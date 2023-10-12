CHEAT SHEET
Ecuadorian Diplomat Found Dead in Moscow Apartment, State Media Reports
An employee of the Ecuadorian embassy in Russia was found dead in a Moscow apartment, Russian state media reported Thursday. A source told RIA Novosti that preliminary information indicated that the death of Jorge Patricio Palacios Porras—who is listed on the embassy website as its plenipotentiary minister—“is not of a criminal nature.” Another unnamed source told the state-owned news agency that his cause of death appears to have been heart failure. A law enforcement source separately told TASS that the embassy minister’s colleagues had gone to visit him after being concerned that he had stopped communicating. “An investigation into this fact is being carried out,” the source added.