Eddie Murphy Finally Brings Back His Cosby Impersonation

On Sunday night, Eddie Murphy received the prestigious Mark Twin Prize for American Humor. While accepting his award, the comedian finally commented on the controversy surrounding former recipient Bill Cosby:

“Bill has one of these,” said Murphy. “Did you all make him give it back? You know you’ve fucked up when they want you to give your trophy back.”

Although he refused to do so for the Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary special, he then slipped into his famed impersonation of the disgraced comedian.

“I would like to talk to some of the people who feel like I should give back some of my fucking trophies.”