Cops Crack 2003 Murder of Retired NYPD Detective’s Daughter
JUSTICE
New York police have made an arrest in the cold case killing of a 20-year-old SUNY Orange undergrad and daughter of a retired NYPD detective. Edward Holley, now 42, faces a second-degree murder charge in the alleged murder of 20-year-old Megan McDonald, who was found bludgeoned to death on a dirt path in the town of Wallkill in 2003. Police say Holley and McDonald were dating in early 2003, but broke up shortly before McDonald’s death. Police also found a voicemail on McDonald’s phone from Holley in which he said he’d driven by her house and saw her new boyfriend’s car there. New York State Police said the arrest was made possible by new individuals coming forward, as well as new DNA and cyber evidence. Holley was paralyzed from the waist down in a 2007 vehicle accident.