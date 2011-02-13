Egypt Ambassador Sameh Shoukry on 'Face the Nation'
On Face the Nation, Sameh Shoukry, Egypt's ambassador to the U.S., said the military's timeline for elections is an "added guarantee," but elaborated: “The specification of a period of six months certainly is very different in its meanings."
