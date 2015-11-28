Egypt: Hidden Rooms Likely in Tut Tomb

CHEAT SHEET
There is a 90 percent chance that additional, hidden rooms will be discovered in King Tutankhamun’s tomb, according to the preliminary results of a new exploration of the tomb. Antiquities Minister Mamdouh el-Damaty said at a press conference in Luxor on Saturday that the results will be sent to Japan for analysis before exploration continues. One prominent theory, by British Egyptologist Nicholas Reeves, is that Tut may have been enshrined in the outer chambers of Queen Nefertiti’s tomb, given his sudden death at 19 years old.