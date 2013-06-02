Egyptian Court: Parliament Is Illegal

CHEAT SHEET
The Egyptian Constitutional Court on Sunday ruled that the upper house of Parliament came to power under an illegal law—but the government could stay in power until a new one is in place. The Muslim Brotherhood–controlled upper house, or the Shura Council, will be dissolved once the new Parliament convenes, although President Mohamed Morsi has not yet set a day for the elections he had said would take place in October. Although Morsi’s government has come under fire in recent months, the court’s judges were mainly appointed by ousted President Hosni Mubarak and oppose the Muslim Brotherhood.