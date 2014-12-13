Eight Must-Read Stories About The Death of Atlantic City, Trolling Lena Dunham and Torture Homes

I Watched a Casino Kill Itself: The Awful Last Nights of Atlantic City’s Taj Mahal

By Olivia Nuzzi

They’re still promising gamblers free rooms at the former crown jewel of Donald Trump’s casino empire. Talk about a sucker’s bet: They’re already shutting the towers there down.

The Right’s Rape Trolls vs. Lena Dunham

By Emily Shire

Breitbart forced her to correct a small part of her story, but witch hunts like these will leave every victim cowering.

The Luxury Homes That Torture and Your Tax Dollars Built

By Michael Daly

The CIA paid torture teachers James Mitchell and Bruce Jesser more than $80 million. As they now live out their wildest dreams, their barbarity has cost the U.S. far more.

The Navy ‘Hero’ Who Pimped an HIV-Positive Teen

By M.L. Nestel

He turned a young girl into a hooker—and then enlisted his mother to cover up the evidence.

Before the Bros, SantaCon Was as an Anti-Corporate Protest

By David Freedlander

It’s that time of year again for the vomit-encrusted drunken nightmare that is SantaCon—but the saturnalia’s past (and, possibly, its future) are far more edgy than the frat boys would have you believe.

Shocking New Reveals From Sony Hack: J. Law, Pitt, Clooney, and Star Wars

By William Boot

More eye-opening details from the hack seen ‘round the world, from Clooney’s dig at Rupert Murdoch, J. Law and Brad Pitt’s amazing email handles, and the ‘Ghostbusters’ reboot drama.

The Rise and Fall of Chris Hughes and Sean Eldridge, America’s Worst Gay Power Couple

By James Kirchick

Chris Hughes and Sean Eldridge have always been entitled brats. And now the media has finally noticed.

‘Rectal Feeding’ Has Nothing to Do with Nutrition, Everything to Do with Torture

By Russell Saunders

The CIA torture report lists ‘rectal feeding’ as a legitimate means of nourishing detainees. But the practice has no scientific backing, and is nothing but a torture method.