TRAGEDY Children Among 8 Shot Dead at Pennsylvania Home Two young children were among those gunned down, according to local news reports. Larry W. Smith/Getty Images

Two young children are among eight people shot dead Friday in Erie, Pennsylvania. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that police initially responded to 911 calls that said a man was firing a gun outside a home. First responders reportedly arrived to find two women who were shot dead on the sidewalk outside the residence. Officers and a SWAT team surrounded the home, and a standoff ensued, according to police. Once inside, police found the other victims in what the police chief described as the “worst crime scene” he has ever witnessed. Officials said in a statement to the Post-Gazette that “the situation has been contained, the shooter is deceased, and there is no ongoing threat or danger to the public at this time.” Authorities also told the Erie Times-News that the suspected mass shooter appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No other details were immediately available.

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