El Niño May Pull Cali Out of Drought

California officials said the Pacific Ocean’s massive El Niño formation could pull the state out of an historic drought, after weeks of rain and snow. “The recent rains have put us on a good trajectory to perhaps have a shot out of the drought if it were to continue at the current rate,” said California Department of Water Resources spokesman Doug Carlson. Officials cautioned that for the final push, mountains will need snow that will melt through the next several months.