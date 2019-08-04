CHEAT SHEET
Mom Died Shielding Her 2-Month-Old Son in El Paso Walmart Shooting
Jordan Anchondo, 25, was killed protecting her 2-month-old son inside the El Paso Walmart where a gunman allegedly opened fire. Twenty people were killed and 16 injured during the Saturday massacre. Anchondo’s sister Leta Jamrowski told the Associated Press that her sister was shopping for back-to-school supplies for her other children when the shooting happened. Anchondo’s infant suffered injuries including broken bones from his mother falling on top of him. “From the baby’s injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him,” Jamrowski said. “So he pretty much lived because she gave her life.”