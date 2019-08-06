Mexico to Open Terrorism Investigation Into El Paso Shooting, May Request Suspect’s Extradition

Read it at Reuters
Mexico will open a terrorism investigation into the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, that killed 22 people, including eight Mexican citizens. The probe may result in a request that the suspected shooter be extradited to Mexico for trial, the country’s foreign minister said Monday. “We consider this an act of terrorism, in this case carried out in U.S. territory, but an act of terrorism against Mexicans,” said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. “It will be the first investigative case of this importance in the history of Mexico regarding terrorism in United States territory.” Ebrard also said Mexico may open a case against the sale of the weapon used in the massacre. A racist screed believed to have been authored by the suspect and published online called the El Paso attack “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”