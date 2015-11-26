El Salvador Priest Suspended for Abuse

CHEAT SHEET
A well-known priest in El Salvador was suspended for sexually abusing a young girl over an eight-year period during the 1980s, the Roman Catholic Church said in a statement Thursday. Monsignor Jesus Delgado, 77, said he was willing to meet with the woman, who is now 42, to ask her for forgiveness, the statement said. The abuse began when the girl was nine and continued until she was 17. Delgado was vicar general of the Archdiocese of San Salvador and was an aide and biographer for Archbishop Oscar Romero, who was assasinated by a right-wing death squad in 1980.