ElBaradei Won't Run in Egypt

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Al Jazeera
Nobel laureate Mohamed ElBaradei has ended his flirtation to run for Egypt’s presidency. The former head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Saturday that he wants no part of the government since it still hasn’t fundamentally changed. While ElBaradei has praised the youth that led the revolution to oust Hosni Mubarak, he says there is no democracy and that the former regime has not fallen. The decision comes as a blow to the nation’s liberal movement, as the Islamists won a majority in recent parliamentary elections.