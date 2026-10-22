GONE ROGUE Elephant Carrying 1,500-Pound Shrine Goes on Rampage The massive mamma trampled on cars as it fled—but miraculously nobody was injured. X # 2

A captive elephant has gone on a dramatic rampage that was captured on camera. Somanna, 36, was carrying a shrine to a Hindu goddess weighing over 1,400 pounds in the southern Indian city of Shivamogga, Karnataka, during a religious procession on Wednesday. Somanna had been carrying a 19th-century golden seat, or howdah, at the city’s Dasara festival, but he threw it off his back, causing chaos. Footage shows people scrambling to get out of the moody mammal’s way, and cars were also reportedly damaged in the chaos. The Independent reports the incident sparked outrage amongst conservationists. Authorities reportedly brought the elephant under control with a sedative, and it is said to be recovering well at a temple. Officials say nobody was injured in the rampage. The day’s festivities honor goddess Chamundeshwari slaying the demon Mahishasura, an image associated with an elephant carrying a golden howdah. Somanna was assigned the job after the elephant that usually carries the howdah suffered a leg injury.

Dasara procession turns to tragedy in Shivamogga. The elephant carrying the Ambari runs amok across the streets damaging buildings and vehicles before coming to a halt as the 650 kilo silver ambari it was carrying falls down. pic.twitter.com/zQlPX4HuOg — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) October 21, 2026

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