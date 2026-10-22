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GONE ROGUE

Elephant Carrying 1,500-Pound Shrine Goes on Rampage

The massive mamma trampled on cars as it fled—but miraculously nobody was injured.

Elephant goes rogue

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By Harry Thompson

A captive elephant has gone on a dramatic rampage that was captured on camera. Somanna, 36, was carrying a shrine to a Hindu goddess weighing over 1,400 pounds in the southern Indian city of Shivamogga, Karnataka, during a religious procession on Wednesday. Somanna had been carrying a 19th-century golden seat, or howdah, at the city’s Dasara festival, but he threw it off his back, causing chaos. Footage shows people scrambling to get out of the moody mammal’s way, and cars were also reportedly damaged in the chaos. The Independent reports the incident sparked outrage amongst conservationists. Authorities reportedly brought the elephant under control with a sedative, and it is said to be recovering well at a temple. Officials say nobody was injured in the rampage. The day’s festivities honor goddess Chamundeshwari slaying the demon Mahishasura, an image associated with an elephant carrying a golden howdah. Somanna was assigned the job after the elephant that usually carries the howdah suffered a leg injury.

Read it at The South First

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