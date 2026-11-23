EVERYONE'S WATCHING Elizabeth Holmes Doc Pulls Off Stunning Box Office Feat The documentary about the disgraced ex-CEO’s final days of freedom is captivating audiences. CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS # 1

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s documentary, You Can See Everything, about convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes has surpassed the $100 million mark at the global box office. The film focuses on the former Theranos CEO after her deception was exposed but before she began her prison sentence—originally 11 years and three months, later reduced to just over 10 years. Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors after Theranos falsely claimed its technology could perform a wide range of blood tests using just a few drops of blood. The company collapsed amid revelations that its technology did not work as promised. Variety reports that the film earned $93.4 million domestically and another $9 million overseas, bringing its global box office total to $102.4 million — a rareity for a documentary. Comparatively, Melania Trump’s own $75 million self-titled first documentary only collected roughly $16.2 million domestically and nearly another $187,000 internationally during its four-week theatrical run. Despite this, Amazon launched a new two-part docuseries, Melania, The Series, on Prime Video, which had its premiere on Friday.

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