Elizabeth Hurley Slammed for ‘Inappropriate’ Gown at A-Lister’s Wedding
Critics say her $7,400 dress “overshadowed” the bride.
Get The Looker newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Elizabeth Hurley is raising eyebrows with a revealing wedding-guest dress.
The 61-year-old model joined her partner, Billy Ray Cyrus, 65, at his daughter Miley Cyrus’s star-studded wedding to musician Max Morando in Palm Springs, California, on Nov. 21.
Adhering to an all-black dress code, Hurley wore a bold $7,400 Gaurav Gupta off-the-shoulder gown with a fitted, semi-sheer bodice and a thigh-high slit.
She paired the floor-length dress with black, open-toed heels and styled her hair in a center part with long, chestnut waves while Billy Ray opted for an all-black velvet ensemble.
As group photos of Hurley posing next to her son Damian, 24, Billy Ray, and the bride and groom circulated online and were published on the Daily Mail, critics slammed her gown as “tacky” and “inappropriate.”
Hurley shares her son Damian with her ex, Steve Bing, who died by suicide on June 22, 2020, at 55. The pair dated for about 18 months in the early 2000s.
In a comment that received more than 40 likes, one person wrote, “Liz Hurley seems to have missed the messages, never try to overshadow the bride…Quelle Surprise….NOT!”
“Looks like black was order of the day, but her MIL dress—was it worn to steal the show?” another critic mused.
“That dress is totally inappropriate for a wedding..she looks a mess,” another commenter wrote.
Hurley and Billy Ray first met while co-starring in the 2022 holiday movie Christmas Paradise and didn’t get together for about two years.
The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer was married to Australian singer Firerose at the time, but they split in 2024 after less than a year.
Hurley and Billy Ray revealed their relationship in a joint Instagram post in spring 2025, captioning a photo of them kissing “Happy Easter,” with a red heart emoji.
Billy Ray shares five children with his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, including two children adopted from Tish’s previous relationship. He has another son from a previous relationship.
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…