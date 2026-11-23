Critics say her $7,400 dress “overshadowed” the bride.

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Elizabeth Hurley is raising eyebrows with a revealing wedding-guest dress.

The 61-year-old model joined her partner, Billy Ray Cyrus, 65, at his daughter Miley Cyrus’s star-studded wedding to musician Max Morando in Palm Springs, California, on Nov. 21.

Elizabeth Hurley wore an all-black ensemble to the inaugural British Ballet Charity Gala presented by Dame Darcey Bussell in London on June 03, 2021. Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Adhering to an all-black dress code, Hurley wore a bold $7,400 Gaurav Gupta off-the-shoulder gown with a fitted, semi-sheer bodice and a thigh-high slit.

She paired the floor-length dress with black, open-toed heels and styled her hair in a center part with long, chestnut waves while Billy Ray opted for an all-black velvet ensemble.

Elizabeth Hurley faced backlash for wearing this Gaurav Gupta off-the-shoulder gown to Miley Cyrus’s wedding to musician Max Morando. Editorialist/Gaurav Gupta

As group photos of Hurley posing next to her son Damian, 24, Billy Ray, and the bride and groom circulated online and were published on the Daily Mail, critics slammed her gown as “tacky” and “inappropriate.”

Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the Global Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at Dolby Theatre on December 01, 2025, in Hollywood. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hurley shares her son Damian with her ex, Steve Bing, who died by suicide on June 22, 2020, at 55. The pair dated for about 18 months in the early 2000s.

Elizabeth Hurley poses with her son, Damian Hurley, and her partner, Billy Ray Cyrus, at the NTA 2025 at The O2 Arena in London on September 10, 2025. Lia Toby/Lia Toby/Getty Images for the NTA's

In a comment that received more than 40 likes, one person wrote, “Liz Hurley seems to have missed the messages, never try to overshadow the bride…Quelle Surprise….NOT!”

“Looks like black was order of the day, but her MIL dress—was it worn to steal the show?” another critic mused.

“That dress is totally inappropriate for a wedding..she looks a mess,” another commenter wrote.

Model and actress Elizabeth Hurley at the post-premiere party of "Four Weddings And A Funeral" in London on May 11, 1994. Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Hurley and Billy Ray first met while co-starring in the 2022 holiday movie Christmas Paradise and didn’t get together for about two years.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer was married to Australian singer Firerose at the time, but they split in 2024 after less than a year.

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus publicly revealed their relationship in an Instagram post on April 20, 2025. Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus/Instagram

Hurley and Billy Ray revealed their relationship in a joint Instagram post in spring 2025, captioning a photo of them kissing “Happy Easter,” with a red heart emoji.

Billy Ray shares five children with his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, including two children adopted from Tish’s previous relationship. He has another son from a previous relationship.