Elizabeth Warren Tears Up at DNC Before Making a ‘Couch’ Dig at JD Vance
COUCHING IT
CHICAGO, Illinois — Sen. Elizabeth Warren got in a subtle reference to a baseless internet gag accusing JD Vance of doing unspeakable things with couches during her brief speech at the Democratic National Convention Thursday night. “Trust Donald Trump and JD Vance to look out for your family, shoot,” she deadpanned. “I wouldn’t let those guys—I wouldn’t trust them to move my couch.” The line got plenty of laughs, cheers and applause, but the crowd was already on Warren’s side. Warren’s arrival on stage was met with some of the most sustained applause all week, holding up the beginning of her remarks. Looking out at a sea of women dressed in suffragette white, the one-time presidential hopeful appeared ready to cry—and wiped away a tear before she began.