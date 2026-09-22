DETHRONED Country Star Topples Mariah Carey’s Chart Record Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” has officially claimed the record for the longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Queen of Christmas’s reign over the Billboard Hot 100 is over. Up-and-coming country star Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” has held the chart’s No. 1 spot for 23 nonconsecutive weeks, officially surpassing the record set by Mariah Carey’s 1994 holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Langley’s lovelorn ballad, written with Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, and Joybeth Taylor, first hit No. 1 in February. It was the 27-year-old country star’s first time leading the chart, which she called “surreal” in an interview with Billboard News earlier this year. Langley’s sophomore album, Dandelion, has also earned several weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Still, keep an eye out for the Queen’s return—Carey’s Christmas track charts every Yuletide season and is expected to come back this year.

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