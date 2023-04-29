CHEAT SHEET
    Musk Announces New Twitter Feature for Media Publishers to Charge Users Per Article

    Katie Hawkinson

    The Twitter logo against a black background.

    Robert Galbraith/Reuters

    Elon Musk has announced yet another way for people to enter their credit card information on Twitter: a new feature allowing media publishers to charge users per article. “This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article,” Musk wrote Saturday. The move comes a day after Jack Dorsey—former Twitter CEO—publicly denounced Musk’s takeover of the company, saying Musk should have walked away from the sale last year.

