Musk Announces New Twitter Feature for Media Publishers to Charge Users Per Article

Elon Musk has announced yet another way for people to enter their credit card information on Twitter: a new feature allowing media publishers to charge users per article. “This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article,” Musk wrote Saturday. The move comes a day after Jack Dorsey—former Twitter CEO—publicly denounced Musk’s takeover of the company, saying Musk should have walked away from the sale last year.