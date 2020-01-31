Elon Musk Drops New Musical Single ‘Don’t Doubt Yer Vibe’ on Soundcloud

Read it at CNet
Electric cars and space travel are clearly not enough. Now entrepreneur Elon Musk is venturing back into music. On Thursday, the South African, Canadian, and American citizen posted a series of tweets teasing his new adventure before finally posting the link to his new single, “Don’t Doubt Yer Vibe” on Soundcloud, which features lyrics like Don’t doubt your vibe, because it’s true. Don’t doubt your vibe, because it’s you. Musk also posted photos of himself cutting the single in a music studio. The single, a followup to his “RIP Harambe” tribute to a late zoo gorilla, will be officially released on Emo G. Records.