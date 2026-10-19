LITTLE INVESTORS Elon Musk Makes Wild Promise to Every Kid in America The world’s richest man said he would give every American child a share of SpaceX. Finn Gomez/Finn Gomez, Getty Images

Elon Musk, whose personal net worth hovers around $1 trillion, says he plans to give every child in America one share of SpaceX next year.

“Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many,“ Musk posted to X, which he owns, on Monday.

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SpaceX shares closed Friday at $146.03, ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings report on Tuesday.

At that price, the proposed giveaway would total a whopping $10.5 billion if it covered all 72 million American children under 18. Musk has not specified if there would be any qualifications or explained how he would distribute the shares.

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The White House is also pushing for American children to grow wealth with the newly created Trump accounts, which automatically give kids a one-time $1,000 payment from the government.

Trump photographed on stage before delivering remarks during the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit on January 28, 2026, in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Win McNamee, Getty Images

Musk’s promise follows AI giant Anthropic announcing that it would commit 5 percent of its shares to a public benefit fund.

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The SpaceX and Tesla CEO responded to the post, “I recommend giving the shares directly to the public.”

His announcement also comes as skepticism of AI mounts, becoming a political liability for Republican and Democrat candidates alike.

A Wall Street Journal poll from September found that most Americans support pausing AI development.

Elon Musk speaks as President Trump holds a press briefing outside the White House with AI executives, amid calls to slow AI development as safety concerns rise. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images

Musk has a long history of encouraging people to have kids. He leads by example, with at least 14 children of his own with four different women.

The tech mogul has repeatedly sounded the alarm bell on slowing population growth, urging people to have more kids.

He has said that falling birth rates pose a greater risk to society than climate change.

Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2022

The former face of DOGE has publicly and privately solicited women to bear his children.

While Musk’s former girlfriend Ashley St. Clair was pregnant with his 13th child in 2024, The Wall Street Journal uncovered text messages in which Musk suggested they use surrogates to have more children faster.

Elon Musk is the father to at least 14 children. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik, Getty Images

“To reach legion-level before the apocalypse,” he wrote to St. Clair, referring to the thousands of soldiers who made up the armies of ancient Rome.

In a bizarre post, Musk also once offered to give Taylor Swift a child after she endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

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