    UFC Boss Says Elon Musk-Mark Zuckerberg Cage Match Might Really Happen

    Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White says a cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg might actually happen. The tech titans are so serious about it that White has spoken to each of them separately every night about organizing it, he told The New York Times. “They both want to do it,” he said. White noted that the the exercise-averse 52-year-old Musk and jujitsu-loving 39-year-old Zuckerberg are a mismatch. “We have two guys that have never professionally fought, and they’re in two completely different weight classes,” he said, but enthused, “It will be the biggest fight in the history of combat sports.”

