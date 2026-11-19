MAGA DEFECTOR Musk Ripped by Republican After MAGA U-Turn The world’s richest man failed the loyalty test. Win McNamee/Getty Images

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The world’s richest man is fielding criticism from Republicans after announcing his separation from the MAGA movement.

Just weeks after Elon Musk funneled $446 million into Republican candidates that lost big on Election Night, the Tesla tycoon sought to distance himself from Donald Trump’s party at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit on Wednesday.

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“I’m not sure what MAGA means, but I don’t think I’m like—if that means, sort of, blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that,” he said during a video appearance, repeating that he was “not MAGA.”

Musk was previously jumping for joy for the MAGA movement, but now, he has reversed course. Andrew Kelly/Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

“There are positives and negatives in both parties,” Musk, 55, said, appearing virtually from Shenzhen, China, where he had traveled with Trump, 80.

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Some Republicans didn’t take Musk’s double-crossing lightly.

Former Republican Senator Jeff Flake, for example, scoffed at the SpaceX founder’s newfound principles during an appearance on CNN’s Outfront.

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“He said, ‘I’m not MAGA if MAGA is blind adherence to a set of principles.’ MAGA is not blind adherence to a set of principles,” Flake told host Erin Burnett, “it’s blind adherence to one individual.”

He continued, “President Trump has said over and over, ‘I define what MAGA is.’”

“Before you put down a few hundred million dollars on an election, you probably ought to know what these candidates are standing for,” Flake said.

President Donald Trump himself responded to Musk’s comments, telling NBC News on Thursday that when “people veer from [MAGA], they don’t do very well.”

“But Elon is—Elon’s got very good intentions,” he added. “I mean, he was with me the whole — he traveled with me.”

Trump and Musk have had an on-again, off-again relationship. Nathan Howard/REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Musk’s break with the president came the same day he was filmed riding in a shuttle bus with the U.S. delegation to Shenzhen, China, where Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping were holding a summit that coincided with the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

It isn’t the first time the two powerful men have clashed.

When Musk’s special government employee status expired a few months into the president’s second term, so did his close relationship with Trump. The two men famously feuded on X after Musk publicly opposed Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill.” Their spat reached a fever pitch when the world’s richest man accused Trump of appearing in the Jeffrey Epstein files—which, of course, he did.

The two later patched up their relationship at Charlie Kirk’s funeral in September 2025, with Musk returning to the Oval Office around last November.

Democrats, for their part, don’t seem as inclined to forgive Musk’s missteps.

In response to a post detailing Musk’s comments, Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego said that Musk was “still getting a subpoena.”

Gallego said Democrats would not let Musk off the hook so easily. Ruben Gallego/X

U.S. Rep. Yassamin Ansari, a Democratic member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, also weighed in.

“Yeah sure, but we’re still investigating you, Elon,” she wrote on X.

Democratic leaders in the House Budget Committee have been discussing a potential investigation into Musk’s financial activity during his stint at DOGE, according to a New York Magazine report.

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